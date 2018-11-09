Butter Sculpture Competition held in Toronto, Canada

A visitor takes photos of a butter sculpture during the Butter Sculpture Competition of the 2018 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 8, 2018. The ten-day annual event kicked off on Nov. 2, showing agricultural products, livestock and new agricultural technologies. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

Judges look at a butter sculpture during the Butter Sculpture Competition of the 2018 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 8, 2018. The ten-day annual event kicked off on Nov. 2, showing agricultural products, livestock and new agricultural technologies. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A judge looks at a butter sculpture during the Butter Sculpture Competition of the 2018 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 8, 2018. The ten-day annual event kicked off on Nov. 2, showing agricultural products, livestock and new agricultural technologies. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

People look at butter sculptures during the Butter Sculpture Competition of the 2018 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 8, 2018. The ten-day annual event kicked off on Nov. 2, showing agricultural products, livestock and new agricultural technologies. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A visitor looks at butter sculptures during the Butter Sculpture Competition of the 2018 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 8, 2018. The ten-day annual event kicked off on Nov. 2, showing agricultural products, livestock and new agricultural technologies. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)