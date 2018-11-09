Myanmar state counselor to visit Singapore, attend ASEAN summit

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi will pay a visit to Singapore soon and attend the 33rd Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) and its related summits, said an official announcement Friday.
At the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Suu Kyi will make the trip three months after she paid a working visit to the Southeast Asian member nation in August.
Singapore stood as Myanmar's second largest investor after China with 19.644 billion US dollars in 287 projects as of August 2018 since late 1988, accounting for 25.42 percent of the total foreign investment in the country.
A total of over 200 Singaporean firms have been permitted to operate in Myanmar, according to the Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC).
Trade between Myanmar and Singapore reached 3.8 billion US dollars in the fiscal year 2017-18 which ended in March, up 833 million US dollars or 28 percent from 2.967 billion US dollars in 2016-17, according to statistics of the Commerce Ministry.