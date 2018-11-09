US vice president to visit Asia Pacific

The White House announced Wednesday that US Vice President Mike Pence would visit the Asia-Pacific region from Nov. 11 to 18.
During the trip, Pence will visit Japan, Singapore, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.
He will represent US President Donald Trump at the US-ASEAN
(Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit and the East Asia Summit in Singapore as well as the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings in Papua New Guinea, according to a statement issued by the White House.
US National Security Advisor John Bolton will join Pence for the meetings, the statement said.
Pence will also meet with leaders from Japan, Singapore, India, Papua New Guinea, and Australia, according to the White House.