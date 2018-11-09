Highway provides better link between village and national traffic network in China's Guizhou

Photo taken on Nov. 8, 2018 shows the Shibanhe village that is linked by a road in Hezhang county of Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Located in a mountainous region of Guizhou Province, Shibanhe village was linked to the outside world only with a narrow footpath until 2000 when the villagers decided to build a decent road to improve traffic condition, and 3 years later, a 470-meter-long cliff edge road was completed. From 2014 to 2016, as a part of a project aiming to provide broader access to every village in the region, the road was reconstructed into a 4.5-meter-wide cement highway that provides a better link between the village and the national traffic network. (Xinhua/ Han Xianpu)

