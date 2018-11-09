S. Korean unification minister to visit US for talks about Korean Peninsula affairs

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will visit the United States next week for talks about the Korean Peninsula
affairs, local media reports said Friday citing the unification ministry.
Cho, the country's top policymaker on inter-Korean cooperation, will visit Washington D.C. and New York on Nov. 13-17 to attend a forum there and meet with US administration officials and congressmen.
During the meetings, Cho would discuss ways to improve inter-Korean relations and build peace on the peninsula.
Local media said Cho was expected to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his visit to exchange opinions on the delayed high-level talks between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States.
The senior-level DPRK-US dialogue was originally scheduled for Thursday in New York, but it was postponed to an unspecified date.
Cho was forecast to ask US government officials and lawmakers to understand South Korea's position that improved inter-Korean relations could help denuclearize the peninsula.
South Korea and the DPRK had yet to launch a joint field survey of railways across the inter-Korean border scheduled for late October because of the US stance that the improvement of inter-Korean relations should go at the same pace as the denuclearization.