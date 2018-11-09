Xi confers flag to new national fire and rescue team

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, confers the flag to the China National Comprehensive Fire and Rescue Team during a flag-conferring ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on Nov. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

President Xi Jinping Friday conferred the flag to the new national fire and rescue team, ordering them to be loyal to the Party, disciplined and devoted to the people.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed that the new team should stand out when the people are in most need, save them from disasters, assist them in crisis and heroically fight for their life and property safety.The national fire and rescue team was formed based on the country's fire services and armed forestry police.