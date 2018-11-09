BJURH, IATA-China to upgrade aquatic therapy in China

Two BJURH' s physical therapists show how aquatic therapy works at an A-list aquatic therapy pool in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of BJURH



Beijing United Family Rehabilitation Hospital (BJURH) will join hands with International Aquatic Therapy Faculty-China (IATA-China) on an aquatic therapy project, the two parties announced on Saturday.

With a decades-long history in Europe, the US and Japan, aquatic therapy is a physical therapy in wide clinical use, which allows patients to receive treatment in a 32 to 33 degree Celsius thermostatic pool with the depth adjusted according to the patient's age and disease.

The buoyancy, resistance, hydrostatic pressure and turbulence of water are used to achieve therapeutic effects. They are able to increase a patient's joint range of movement and muscle strength, relieve pain muscle spasm, and improve their balance.

Good therapeutic effects have been confirmed in the rehabilitation of neuromuscular disorders, cervical and lumbar diseases, orthopedic surgery and pediatric dyskinesia.

Robetra Lipson, founder and CEO of BJU, said at the opening ceremony that BJURH will import international aquatic therapy technologies, build an A-list aquatic therapy pool and reopen an aquatic therapy department.

Zhang Ting, secretary of IATA-China, said that with the first European standard medical aquatic therapy pool being constructed at BJURH, it marked "a new development period for water therapy in China."