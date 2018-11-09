Swans swim in Sanwan wetland on Yellow River in N China's Shanxi

Swans rest in the Sanwan wetland on the Yellow River in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 8, 2018. More than 1,000 swans have flown from Siberia to the Sanwan wetland to spend the winter. The number of migratory swans here is expected to exceed 5,000 in late November. (Xinhua/Liu Wenli)

Swans fly in the Sanwan wetland on the Yellow River in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 8, 2018. More than 1,000 swans have flown from Siberia to the Sanwan wetland to spend the winter. The number of migratory swans here is expected to exceed 5,000 in late November. (Xinhua/Liu Wenli)

Swans fly in the Sanwan wetland on the Yellow River in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 8, 2018. More than 1,000 swans have flown from Siberia to the Sanwan wetland to spend the winter. The number of migratory swans here is expected to exceed 5,000 in late November. (Xinhua/Liu Wenli)

Swans swim in the Sanwan wetland on the Yellow River in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 8, 2018. More than 1,000 swans have flown from Siberia to the Sanwan wetland to spend the winter. The number of migratory swans here is expected to exceed 5,000 in late November. (Xinhua/Liu Wenli)

Swans are seen in the Sanwan wetland on the Yellow River in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 8, 2018. More than 1,000 swans have flown from Siberia to the Sanwan wetland to spend the winter. The number of migratory swans here is expected to exceed 5,000 in late November. (Xinhua/Liu Wenli)

Swans swim in the Sanwan wetland on the Yellow River in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 8, 2018. More than 1,000 swans have flown from Siberia to the Sanwan wetland to spend the winter. The number of migratory swans here is expected to exceed 5,000 in late November. (Xinhua/Liu Wenli)

Swans swim in the Sanwan wetland on the Yellow River in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 8, 2018. More than 1,000 swans have flown from Siberia to the Sanwan wetland to spend the winter. The number of migratory swans here is expected to exceed 5,000 in late November. (Xinhua/Liu Wenli)