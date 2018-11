Scenery of Shicheng Village in Wuyuan County, E China's Jiangxi

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2018 shows the scenery of Shicheng Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2018 shows the scenery of Shicheng Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2018 shows the scenery of Shicheng Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2018 shows the scenery of Shicheng Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2018 shows the scenery of Shicheng Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2018 shows the scenery of Shicheng Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Tourists go sightseeing at Shicheng Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Mingli)

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2018 shows the scenery of Shicheng Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Tourists go sightseeing at Shicheng Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Tourists go sightseeing at Shicheng Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2018 shows the scenery of Shicheng Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)