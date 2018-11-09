340 killed, 5,000 injured in road accidents in Lebanon in first 8 months

A Lebanese lawmaker said on Friday that 340 people were killed and about 5,000 others injured in road accidents in Lebanon in the first eight months of 2018, a local newspaper reported.



"Road accidents is one of the main reasons of death in Lebanon," Farid Al Bustani was quoted by Elnashra, an online independent newspaper, as saying.



Ignoring road safety rules, drink driving and lack of respect for traffic lights are what caused these road accidents, Bustani said.



However, a source at the Lebanese International Road Safety Academy told Xinhua that the main reason behind the increased number of traffic accidents in Lebanon is the absence of political will to organize and regulate the sector.



Lack of national capabilities and budget for road safety is another contributor, the source said on condition of anonymity.

