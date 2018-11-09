Sichuan fire department releases posters of 'Guardians'

Source:Chinanews.com Published: 2018/11/9 21:10:27

Sichuan fire department has released 19 posters about "Guardians" to honor first-line firefighters. The real-life stories represent various rescue operations. Nov. 9 of 2018 marks a special day with firefighters receiving new uniforms. (Photo: China News Service: Shi Zheng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
