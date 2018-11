Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed five new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement by the national legislature Friday.



Jiang Zaidong has been appointed ambassador to Laos, replacing Wang Wentian.



Xiao Jianguo has been appointed ambassador to Timor-Leste, replacing Liu Hongyang.



Feng Biao has been appointed ambassador to Syria, replacing Qi Qianjin.



Guo Wei has been appointed ambassador to Seychelles, replacing Yu Jinsong.



Li Jian has been appointed ambassador to Burkina Faso.