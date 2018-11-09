Malaysian PM praises contribution by Chinese community

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Friday that the overseas Chinese community has contributed greatly to the development of Malaysia and other parts of the world.



In his keynote address at the World Chinese Economic Forum, Mahathir said the Chinese community was a peaceful one that focused its energies on new technology, development and wealth creation.



Mahathir praised the Chinese community's ability to adapt to any challenging condition, taking example from how Chinese-run shops in Malaysia were consolidated into shopping malls from those along the streets.



Mahathir also praised the contributions of the Chinese community for being key to his country's wealth creation through their enterprising spirit.



"Somehow they have the knack of creating wealth wherever they go, they are business oriented people and they know how to deal with money and business.



"Malaysia fully appreciates their contribution to the development of Malaysia," he said.

