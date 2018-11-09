Southwest China’s Tibet seeks closer ties with Nepal, India via e-commerce at CIIE

Cargo trucks fall in line in front of the Gyirong port in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region to ship products to Nepal. Photo:VCG





Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region is making efforts to link itself to Nepal, India and other South Asian countries in cross-border e-commerce trade, officials told the Global Times on Friday at the ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE).



A planned cross-border e-commerce base is scheduled to operate by 2020, which will help facilitate trade with countries such as Nepal and India, Gyirong county head Hu Hong told the Global Times on Friday.



"Nepalese and Indian sellers and customers will particularly benefit from the base," Hu said.



The services base is located at the Gyirong port in Gyirong county, which is about 130 kilometers from Kathmandu, capital city of Nepal.



Tibet is playing a crucial role in connecting China to South Asia. As trade between China's Tibet and Nepal has grown, local authorities have stepped up efforts to integrate the autonomous region with the South Asia Economic Corridor, which will further connect with countries like India and Sri Lanka.



This services base will shorten transport time, he added. It usually takes 25 to 30 days to transport domestic products to Nepal by sea, because most products to Nepal are first sent to South China's Guangdong Province.



The time will be reduced to seven to 10 days after the base is put into use, Hu said.



Gyirong port is also negotiating with Nepal to build overseas bonded warehouses in this country, Hu said.



Tibet's trade rose by 13.9 percent in 2017 on a year-on-year basis, to 5.89 billion yuan ($847.5 million), which is the first double-digit growth since the deadly earthquake in Kathmandu in 2015, according to media reports.