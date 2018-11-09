Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"After knowing my family's situation, many kind-hearted people sent money to us. I wanted to give something back."So said Chen Mindong, a man whose two-year-old son was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016. During his treatment in Guangzhou, many kind-hearted strangers offered to help the family. While keeping his son company, Chen opened a nearby pancake stall, giving free pancakes to local sanitation workers, police officers, deliverymen and others. Chen did this to show his gratitude to those kind strangers who helped him and his child in their time of need. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)