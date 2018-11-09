Chinese artists perform in Mississauga, Canada

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/9 23:27:02

Dancer Wei Jingyang of the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe performs during the show "My Dream" in Mississauga, Canada, Nov. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

Dancers of the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform in the show "My Dream" in Mississauga, Canada, Nov. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

Dancer Wei Jingyang of the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe performs during the show "My Dream" in Mississauga, Canada, Nov. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

Members of the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform in group dance "Thousand-hand Bodhisattva" during the show "My Dream" in Mississauga, Canada, Nov. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

Dancers of the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform in the show "My Dream" in Mississauga, Canada, Nov. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

Members of the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform in Peking Opera "At the Crossroad" during the show "My Dream" in Mississauga, Canada, Nov. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

Members of the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform in group dance "Thousand-hand Bodhisattva" during the show "My Dream" in Mississauga, Canada, Nov. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

Members of the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform in group dance "Thousand-hand Bodhisattva" during the show "My Dream" in Mississauga, Canada, Nov. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

