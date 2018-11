Heilongjiang issues yellow alarm for snow disasters

A traffic police guides the traffic in front of Mudanjiang Railway Station in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2018. The provincial meteorological authority of Heilongjiang issued a yellow alarm for snow disasters on Friday morning as snowstorms hit some cities in the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)

People travel in snow in Aimin District of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2018. The provincial meteorological authority of Heilongjiang issued a yellow alarm for snow disasters on Friday morning as snowstorms hit some cities in the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)

Winter service vehicles clear snow from a road in Aimin District of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2018. The provincial meteorological authority of Heilongjiang issued a yellow alarm for snow disasters on Friday morning as snowstorms hit some cities in the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)

People help move a vehicle trapped by heavy snow in front of Mudanjiang Railway Station in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2018. The provincial meteorological authority of Heilongjiang issued a yellow alarm for snow disasters on Friday morning as snowstorms hit some cities in the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)

Vehicles travel in snow in Aimin District of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2018. The provincial meteorological authority of Heilongjiang issued a yellow alarm for snow disasters on Friday morning as snowstorms hit some cities in the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)

Students go to school in snow in Aimin District of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2018. The provincial meteorological authority of Heilongjiang issued a yellow alarm for snow disasters on Friday morning as snowstorms hit some cities in the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)



A winter service vehicle clears snow from a road in Aimin District of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2018. The provincial meteorological authority of Heilongjiang issued a yellow alarm for snow disasters on Friday morning as snowstorms hit some cities in the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)

Students go to school in snow in Aimin District of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2018. The provincial meteorological authority of Heilongjiang issued a yellow alarm for snow disasters on Friday morning as snowstorms hit some cities in the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)