Circle Craft Market in Vancouver, Canada

A visitor views handicrafts at the Circle Craft Market, Canada's one of the biggest craftspeople's annual events, in Vancouver, Canada, on Nov. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A man talks to visitors about handwoven scarves at the Circle Craft Market, Canada's one of the biggest craftspeople's annual events, in Vancouver, Canada, on Nov. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A visitor looks at 3D paper crafts at the Circle Craft Market, Canada's one of the biggest craftspeople's annual events, in Vancouver, Canada, on Nov. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

Visitors view ceramics at the Circle Craft Market, Canada's one of the biggest craftspeople's annual events, in Vancouver, Canada, on Nov. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A visitor looks at bee wax candles at the Circle Craft Market, Canada's one of the biggest craftspeople's annual events, in Vancouver, Canada, on Nov. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)