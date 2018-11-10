Boeing Zhoushan project to deliver first airplane in December

A Boeing 737 MAX passenger airplane is towed to Boeing's 737 Completion and Delivery Center in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 9, 2018. Boeing's 737 Completion and Delivery Center in Zhoushan, a coastal city in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, will deliver its first plane in the 737 family in December. The newly-completed 737 airplane will be delivered to Air China. (Xinhua)

