Chinese defense minister Wei Fenghe meets with Pentagon chief Mattis

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe and US Secretary of Defense James Mattis met here Friday afternoon to discuss bilateral and miliary-to-military ties.
Wei said Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump have reached a series of important consensuses that provide strategic guidance for developing Sino-US relations.
Both sides should earnestly implement the consensuses, strive to avoid conflicts and confrontation, respect each other and conduct win-win cooperation, so as to make positive contributions to world peace and prosperity, Wei said.
Both sides should treat military-to-military relationship in a positive and calm manner, enhance strategic communication, boost strategic mutual trust, expand dialogue and cooperation, properly manage risks, discuss rules and ways to avoid unexpected conflicts and frictions, so as to make the military-to-military relationship a stabilizer for the overall bilateral relationship, Wei said.
Mattis agreed with Wei's position that bilateral and military-to-military relations should be developed steadily. He said the United States has no intention to contain China and that fostering a constructive military-to-military relationship with China has always been a goal for the United States.
Mattis said he hopes both militaries could make full use of the current dialogue and communication mechanisms to improve risk management, avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations, and seek pragmatic cooperation in more fields.
Wei and Mattis also exchanged views on issues relating to the South China Sea, Taiwan and the Korean Peninsula
.
Wei noted that the Chinese military firmly opposes any acts to separate China, and will safeguard China's national sovereignty, security and territory at all costs.