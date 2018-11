Death toll from Northern California's raging wildfire rises to 9

The death toll from Northern California's raging wildfire, dubbed Camp Fire, has climbed to nine, Butte County Sheriff Korey Honea said at a press conference Friday night.



A spokesperson for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said the fire had destroyed more than 6,700 structures, including 6,453 homes and over 250 commercial buildings.



This is the most destructive wildfire in the Golden State's history.