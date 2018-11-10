Chinese envoy: world needs multilateralism more than ever

Chinese envoy to the United Nations (UN) on Friday highlighted the importance of upholding multilateralism as the world is going through "a new round of profound development as well as tectonic changes and adjustments."



"Due to the rise of unilateralism and protectionism, the international order and global governance system are under attack. The world needs multilateralism and a stronger UN more than ever," Ma Zhaoxu, China's permanent representative to the UN, said during an open debate of the Security Council.



The Chinese envoy pointed out that strengthening multilateralism and the role of the UN is a consensus of the international community, for which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces and member states aired support during the high-level week of the General Assembly in September.



"This shows that multilateralism is a prevailing trend and the common aspiration of all people, representing the right direction of history," he said.



Ma also underscored China's commitment to defending the international order and pursuing multilateralism, pledging that "we stand ready to join hands with all states to build a community of a shared future for mankind and a more peaceful world with a better life and greater happiness for all."

