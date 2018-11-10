Xi-Trump scheduled meeting at G20 has great significance, says senior Chinese official

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference following the second China-US Diplomatic and Security Dialogue.



China and the United States should strengthen communication and keep close coordination with elaborate preparations to ensure that the important meeting will yield positive results, Yang added.



Yang co-chaired the dialogue with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis.



Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe participated in the dialogue.

