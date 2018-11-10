Trump says new US envoy to UN remain undecided

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the person to replace Nikki Haley as the new ambassador to the United Nations is still under consideration.



I'll make the decision over the next few weeks, but by the end of the year, Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for France.



"We are looking at Heather," said Trump by referring to Heather Nauert, spokeswoman for the State Department, but also adding that "We're looking at numerous people."



While Trump had accepted Haley's resignation as US ambassador to the United Nations last month, Haley would remain in the post until the end of the year.



Trump said last week that Nauert was "under very serious consideration" for the post.



Nauert, 48, a former anchor at Fox News Channel, has worked for the State Department as a spokeswoman since April 2017. She was named acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs earlier this year.

