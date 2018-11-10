Senior CPC official stresses enhanced discipline

A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official has urged for the need to pay closer attention to studying and implementing the revised regulations on CPC disciplinary actions.



Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC, made the remarks during his inspection trip to central China's Henan Province that ended on Friday.



Disciplinary inspection and supervision authorities at all levels should firmly establish a people-centered development vision, prioritizing efforts to address corruption and misconduct that occurs on the people's doorsteps, Zhao said.



He also urged the commission to continuously focus on poverty alleviation, public wellbeing and "protective umbrellas" behind criminal gangs.



"Disciplinary education has to be strengthened and the revised regulations on CPC disciplinary actions have to be strictly implemented, in order to ensure officials get used to working and living in an environment of supervision and restriction," said Zhao.



"Officials, in particular the leading ones, must take the lead in observing the regulations and accepting supervision," he added.



He stressed strict and accurate implementation of order, as well as enhanced supervision of the regulations' implementation, so as to integrate solid discipline into codes of conduct for officials.



Zhao also stressed adherence to facts during performance of duties and investigations. "Problems should be discovered, and the legitimate rights of the people under investigation should be guaranteed."

