China to promote reform of construction project approval

China will advance the wide-ranging reform of the construction project approval system, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng said Thursday.



Han, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting on pilot reform for construction project approval held in Beijing.



The reform of the construction project approval system is a significant step in improving the business environment, Han said.



China has made positive progress in pushing forward the pilot reform, and will focus on key links and outstanding problems to implement reform measures thoroughly, he said.



The country should accelerate overall planning, set up business collaboration platforms, establish an information-sharing system and summarize practical experience to ensure the reform moves forward in an orderly manner, the vice premier stressed.



Han also ordered the local governments of pilot areas to shoulder major responsibilities and strengthen organizational leadership in pushing forward the reform.

