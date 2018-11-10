Cascades of Fire Int'l Fireworks Competition held in Canada

Fireworks are seen over the Niagara Falls on the first day of the Cascades of Fire International Fireworks Competition in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 9, 2018. The Cascades of Fire International Fireworks Competition kicked off on Friday with a display from Team China, and then teams of Finland, Brazil, Vietnam, Italy and Canada will display until Nov. 18. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

Fireworks are seen over the Niagara Falls on the first day of the Cascades of Fire International Fireworks Competition in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 9, 2018. The Cascades of Fire International Fireworks Competition kicked off on Friday with a display from Team China, and then teams of Finland, Brazil, Vietnam, Italy and Canada will display until Nov. 18. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

Fireworks are seen over the Niagara Falls on the first day of the Cascades of Fire International Fireworks Competition in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 9, 2018. The Cascades of Fire International Fireworks Competition kicked off on Friday with a display from Team China, and then teams of Finland, Brazil, Vietnam, Italy and Canada will display until Nov. 18. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)