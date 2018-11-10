Jiang Chunhua selects hot peppers at Huangling scenic spot in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 9, 2018. Jiang Chunhua is a villager from Huangling Village in Wuyuan County. She became a staff member of Huangling scenic spot in 2016. She and her colleagues are called "Shaiqiu Aunt" by tourists. "Shaiqiu" is a rural tradition at Huangling where autumn crops are dried to be stored over the winter. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Jiang Chunhua and her colleague make corn cakes at Huangling scenic spot in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 9, 2018. Jiang Chunhua is a villager from Huangling Village in Wuyuan County. She became a staff member of Huangling scenic spot in 2016. She and her colleagues are called "Shaiqiu Aunt" by tourists. "Shaiqiu" is a rural tradition at Huangling where autumn crops are dried to be stored over the winter. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Jiang Chunhua walks on the way home at Huangling Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 9, 2018. Jiang Chunhua is a villager from Huangling Village in Wuyuan County. She became a staff member of Huangling scenic spot in 2016. She and her colleagues are called "Shaiqiu Aunt" by tourists. "Shaiqiu" is a rural tradition at Huangling where autumn crops are dried to be stored over the winter. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Jiang Chunhua dries chrysanthemums and hot peppers at Huangling scenic spot in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 9, 2018. Jiang Chunhua is a villager from Huangling Village in Wuyuan County. She became a staff member of Huangling scenic spot in 2016. She and her colleagues are called "Shaiqiu Aunt" by tourists. "Shaiqiu" is a rural tradition at Huangling where autumn crops are dried to be stored over the winter. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Jiang Chunhua prepares dinner at home in Huangling Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 9, 2018. Jiang Chunhua is a villager from Huangling Village in Wuyuan County. She became a staff member of Huangling scenic spot in 2016. She and her colleagues are called "Shaiqiu Aunt" by tourists. "Shaiqiu" is a rural tradition at Huangling where autumn crops are dried to be stored over the winter. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Jiang Chunhua picks chrysanthemums at Huangling Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 9, 2018. Jiang Chunhua is a villager from Huangling Village in Wuyuan County. She became a staff member of Huangling scenic spot in 2016. She and her colleagues are called "Shaiqiu Aunt" by tourists. "Shaiqiu" is a rural tradition at Huangling where autumn crops are dried to be stored over the winter. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Jiang Chunhua takes the cable car down and go home in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 9, 2018. Jiang Chunhua is a villager from Huangling Village in Wuyuan County. She became a staff member of Huangling scenic spot in 2016. She and her colleagues are called "Shaiqiu Aunt" by tourists. "Shaiqiu" is a rural tradition at Huangling where autumn crops are dried to be stored over the winter. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Jiang Chunhua chats with her colleague after work at Huangling scenic spot in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 9, 2018. Jiang Chunhua is a villager from Huangling Village in Wuyuan County. She became a staff member of Huangling scenic spot in 2016. She and her colleagues are called "Shaiqiu Aunt" by tourists. "Shaiqiu" is a rural tradition at Huangling where autumn crops are dried to be stored over the winter. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 9, 2018 shows a view of Huangling Village in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. Jiang Chunhua is a villager from Huangling Village in Wuyuan County. She became a staff member of Huangling scenic spot in 2016. She and her colleagues are called "Shaiqiu Aunt" by tourists. "Shaiqiu" is a rural tradition at Huangling where autumn crops are dried to be stored over the winter. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)