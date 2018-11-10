The Rockettes perform during 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show in New York

The Rockettes perform during the 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the United States, on Nov. 9, 2018. The 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show made its debut here Friday. As a famous traditional Christmas show with a history of over 80 years, this year's show runs from Nov. 9, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

The Rockettes perform during the 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the United States, on Nov. 9, 2018. The 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show made its debut here Friday. As a famous traditional Christmas show with a history of over 80 years, this year's show runs from Nov. 9, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

The Rockettes perform during the 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the United States, on Nov. 9, 2018. The 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show made its debut here Friday. As a famous traditional Christmas show with a history of over 80 years, this year's show runs from Nov. 9, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

The Rockettes perform during the 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the United States, on Nov. 9, 2018. The 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show made its debut here Friday. As a famous traditional Christmas show with a history of over 80 years, this year's show runs from Nov. 9, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

The Rockettes perform during the 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the United States, on Nov. 9, 2018. The 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show made its debut here Friday. As a famous traditional Christmas show with a history of over 80 years, this year's show runs from Nov. 9, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

The Rockettes perform during the 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the United States, on Nov. 9, 2018. The 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show made its debut here Friday. As a famous traditional Christmas show with a history of over 80 years, this year's show runs from Nov. 9, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

The Rockettes perform during the 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the United States, on Nov. 9, 2018. The 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show made its debut here Friday. As a famous traditional Christmas show with a history of over 80 years, this year's show runs from Nov. 9, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

The Rockettes perform during the 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the United States, on Nov. 9, 2018. The 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show made its debut here Friday. As a famous traditional Christmas show with a history of over 80 years, this year's show runs from Nov. 9, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

The Rockettes perform during the 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the United States, on Nov. 9, 2018. The 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show made its debut here Friday. As a famous traditional Christmas show with a history of over 80 years, this year's show runs from Nov. 9, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

The Rockettes perform during the 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the United States, on Nov. 9, 2018. The 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show made its debut here Friday. As a famous traditional Christmas show with a history of over 80 years, this year's show runs from Nov. 9, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

The Rockettes perform during the 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the United States, on Nov. 9, 2018. The 2018 production of Christmas Spectacular show made its debut here Friday. As a famous traditional Christmas show with a history of over 80 years, this year's show runs from Nov. 9, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Rui)