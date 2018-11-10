Gun battle kills 15 including 3 security personnel in W. Afghanistan

Three security personnel and 12 militants have been killed as clashes erupted in Qadis district of the western Badghis province on Friday, head of provincial council Abdul Aziz Big said Saturday.



The clashes, according to the official, flared up after Taliban militants stormed checkpoints in Langar area of Qadis district late Friday night, and the security forces returned fire which lasted for several hours, leaving 12 militants and three security personnel dead.



In the fighting, eight militants and 11 security personnel have been injured, the official said.



Neither police, nor Taliban have made comments on the report.

