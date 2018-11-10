Farmers pick yellow chrysanthemums in field at Jinxian County, E China's Jiangxi

A farmer picks yellow chrysanthemums in a field at Quanling Township of Jinxian County, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Nov. 9, 2018. In recent years, the county has made efforts to establish local agricultural brand by developing over 2,000 mu (133 hectares) of yellow chrysanthemums, employing more than 100 impoverished households to participate in working. The county's yellow chrysanthemum are now in the harvest season, with the total output value estimated to exceed 20 million yuan (2.9 million U.S. dollars) this year. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Farmers pick yellow chrysanthemums in a field at Quanling Township of Jinxian County, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Nov. 9, 2018. In recent years, the county has made efforts to establish local agricultural brand by developing over 2,000 mu (133 hectares) of yellow chrysanthemums, employing more than 100 impoverished households to participate in working. The county's yellow chrysanthemum are now in the harvest season, with the total output value estimated to exceed 20 million yuan (2.9 million U.S. dollars) this year. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Farmers pack newly-harvested yellow chrysanthemums in a field at Quanling Township of Jinxian County, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Nov. 9, 2018. In recent years, the county has made efforts to establish local agricultural brand by developing over 2,000 mu (133 hectares) of yellow chrysanthemums, employing more than 100 impoverished households to participate in working. The county's yellow chrysanthemum are now in the harvest season, with the total output value estimated to exceed 20 million yuan (2.9 million U.S. dollars) this year. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Farmers pick yellow chrysanthemums in a field at Quanling Township of Jinxian County, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Nov. 9, 2018. In recent years, the county has made efforts to establish local agricultural brand by developing over 2,000 mu (133 hectares) of yellow chrysanthemums, employing more than 100 impoverished households to participate in working. The county's yellow chrysanthemum are now in the harvest season, with the total output value estimated to exceed 20 million yuan (2.9 million U.S. dollars) this year. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Farmers pick yellow chrysanthemums in a field at Quanling Township of Jinxian County, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Nov. 9, 2018. In recent years, the county has made efforts to establish local agricultural brand by developing over 2,000 mu (133 hectares) of yellow chrysanthemums, employing more than 100 impoverished households to participate in working. The county's yellow chrysanthemum are now in the harvest season, with the total output value estimated to exceed 20 million yuan (2.9 million U.S. dollars) this year. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Farmers pick yellow chrysanthemums in a field at Quanling Township of Jinxian County, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Nov. 9, 2018. In recent years, the county has made efforts to establish local agricultural brand by developing over 2,000 mu (133 hectares) of yellow chrysanthemums, employing more than 100 impoverished households to participate in working. The county's yellow chrysanthemum are now in the harvest season, with the total output value estimated to exceed 20 million yuan (2.9 million U.S. dollars) this year. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Farmers pick yellow chrysanthemums in a field at Quanling Township of Jinxian County, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Nov. 9, 2018. In recent years, the county has made efforts to establish local agricultural brand by developing over 2,000 mu (133 hectares) of yellow chrysanthemums, employing more than 100 impoverished households to participate in working. The county's yellow chrysanthemum are now in the harvest season, with the total output value estimated to exceed 20 million yuan (2.9 million U.S. dollars) this year. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Farmers pick yellow chrysanthemums in a field at Quanling Township of Jinxian County, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Nov. 9, 2018. In recent years, the county has made efforts to establish local agricultural brand by developing over 2,000 mu (133 hectares) of yellow chrysanthemums, employing more than 100 impoverished households to participate in working. The county's yellow chrysanthemum are now in the harvest season, with the total output value estimated to exceed 20 million yuan (2.9 million U.S. dollars) this year. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Farmers work in a yellow chrysanthemums field at Quanling Township of Jinxian County, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Nov. 9, 2018. In recent years, the county has made efforts to establish local agricultural brand by developing over 2,000 mu (133 hectares) of yellow chrysanthemums, employing more than 100 impoverished households to participate in working. The county's yellow chrysanthemum are now in the harvest season, with the total output value estimated to exceed 20 million yuan (2.9 million U.S. dollars) this year. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)