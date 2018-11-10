China International Import Expo ends in Shanghai

The China International Import Expo concluded Saturday after six days of exhibitions and negotiations, with 3,617 exhibitors from 151 countries and regions inking a combined $57.83 billion in deals or intentions.
Intentions or deals involving countries and regions along the Belt and Road
initiative amounted to $4.72 billion in total, said Sun Chenghai, deputy chief of the China International Import Expo Bureau, CCTV reported.
Enterprises in the expo’s high-end intelligent equipment exhibition area signed $16.46 billion in deals or intentions. Other deals or intentions included those in consumer electronics and appliances for $4.33 billion, automobiles $11.99 billion, apparel, accessories and consumer goods $3.37 billion, food and agricultural products $12.68 billion, medical equipment and health care products $5.76 billion, trade in services $3.24 billion.
Global Times