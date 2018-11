Farmers dry fish in east China's Jiangsu

A fisherwoman dries fish in Xiliandao Village of Lianyungang City in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/ Wang Jianmin)

A fisherwoman dries fish in Xiliandao Village of Lianyungang City in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/ Wang Jianmin)

Fish farmers dry fish in Xiliandao village of Lianyungang City in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/ Wang Chun)

Fish farmers dry fish in Xiliandao village of Lianyungang City in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/ Wang Chun)

A fisherwoman dries fish in Xiliandao village of Lianyungang City in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/ Wang Jianmin)

Fish farmers dry fish in Xiliandao village of Lianyungang City in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/ Wang Chun)