Stars attend red carpet ceremony of 27th China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/11 10:32:32

Actress Zhou Dongyu attends the red carpet ceremony of the 27th China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2018. The red carpet ceremony of the 27th China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)


 

Actress Jiang Shuying attends the red carpet ceremony of the 27th China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2018. The red carpet ceremony of the 27th China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)


 

Actress Lin Chi-ling attends the red carpet ceremony of the 27th China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2018. The red carpet ceremony of the 27th China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)


 

Actor Feng Shaofeng attends the red carpet ceremony of the 27th China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2018. The red carpet ceremony of the 27th China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)


 

The cast and crew members of the films "Operation Mekong" and "Operation Red Sea" attend the red carpet ceremony of the 27th China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2018. The red carpet ceremony of the 27th China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)


 

Actress Liu Xiaoqing attends the red carpet ceremony of the 27th China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2018. The red carpet ceremony of the 27th China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)


 

Actor Huang Xiaoming attends the red carpet ceremony of the 27th China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2018. The red carpet ceremony of the 27th China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
