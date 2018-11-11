People enjoy leisure time under ginkgo trees across China





A couple pose for a selfie while visiting an avenue lined with ginkgo trees near the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Zhongsheng)

A woman poses for photos with ginkgo trees at Hebei University of Economics and Business in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

People spend their leisure time under ginkgo trees at Hebei University of Economics and Business in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

