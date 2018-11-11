People make bamboo weaving products in Chishui, China's Guizhou





A worker makes the ribs of an umbrella with bamboo at a workshop in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 9, 2018. With over 3,000 people engaged, the bamboo weaving industry has become an income booster for the locals in Chishui.(Xinhua/Wang Changyu)

Craftswoman Yang Changqin (front) makes bamboo weaving products with workers in Minzu Village of Datong Town in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 10, 2018. With over 3,000 people engaged, the bamboo weaving industry has become an income booster for the locals in Chishui.(Xinhua/Wang Changyu)

Bamboo weaving craftswoman Yang Changqin (C) send products to clients by express delivery in Minzu Village of Datong Town in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 10, 2018. With over 3,000 people engaged, the bamboo weaving industry has become an income booster for the locals in Chishui. (Xinhua/Wang Changyu)

A villager airs bamboo strips in Taihe Village of Fuxing Town in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 31, 2018. With over 3,000 people engaged, the bamboo weaving industry has become an income booster for the locals in Chishui.(Xinhua/Wang Changyu)