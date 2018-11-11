Death toll rises to 11 after flood rips several areas of Jordan





Civil defense members rest as they search for missing people in the flooded area in Madaba city, southwest of the capital Amman, Jordan, Nov. 10, 2018. The death toll rose to 11 after some bodies were found on Friday night after flood ripped several areas of Jordan over the weekend, according to Jordanian government. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

People gather at flooded area in Madaba city, southwest of the capital Amman, Jordan, Nov. 10, 2018.

Civil defense members search for missing people in the flooded area in Madaba city, southwest of the capital Amman, Jordan, Nov. 10, 2018.

Civil defense members search for missing people in the flooded area in Madaba city, southwest of the capital Amman, Jordan, Nov. 10, 2018.