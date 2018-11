Children visit mobile science and technology museum in China's Hebei

Children from a kindergarten observe an exhibit at a mobile science and technology museum in Shenzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)

Children from a kindergarten play games at a mobile science and technology museum in Shenzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)

Children from a kindergarten observe an exhibit at a mobile science and technology museum in Shenzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)

Children from a kindergarten interact with a robot at a mobile science and technology museum in Shenzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)