7 killed as landslides hit Indonesia's North Sumatra

Seven villagers were killed on Saturday night when landslides struck Nias Selatan district of Indonesia's North Sumatra province, head of provincial disaster management agency Riadil Ahir Lubis said on Sunday.



Heavy downpours triggered soils of a 100-meter high hill to slide down in Sukamaju village of Gomo sub-district, Lubis said.



The landslides hit a house where the seven villagers were staying, Lubis said.



"The landslides killed all the people in the house. One of them has been retrieved, still the rest are being evacuated," Lubis told Xinhua over phone.



To avoid further risks of landslides, Lubis said, the authorities have evacuated all those living in the slope of the hill as rains keep happening in the area.



Indonesia is frequently hit by landslides and floods during heavy rains.

