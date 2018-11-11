5G to be expected on world's longest cross-sea bridge

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge, as the world's longest cross-sea bridge, is expected to have 5G service in the future, according to Fang Zheng, vice general manager of the WLAN office of ZTE Corp., the bridge's network operator.



The 55-km Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge that opened last month connects the mainland province of Guangdong with the country's two special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macao.



"The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge now has good coverage of 4G service," said Fang. "Experts and workers have overcome the difficulties of a complex construction environment and the lack of an optical fiber to provide tailored 4G solutions for the bridge and prepare for the future upgrading of 5G service."



Experts and workers extended the coverage area of the optical fiber to 20 kilometers, double the conventional maximum onshore coverage of 10 kilometers, to ensure the full coverage of network signal along the bridge, according to the constructors.



"The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge can be seen as a unique application of wireless technology, highlighting the high-quality products and advanced technology provided by China's communication sector," said Fang.



The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge is now ready for the access of Internet of Things, a major business to be achieved by 5G technology. From the very beginning, the technological base needed for 5G has been considered in terms of network architecture, room for 5G station and the installment of fiber, according to Fang.

