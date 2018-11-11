China's Xi'an uses more high-speed trains for Single Day delivery

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/11 15:15:12





The high-speed railway delivery service in Xi'an this year includes 26 cities as the major destinations for delivery, compared with last year's 12 cities.



The Xi'an railway company also provides urgent delivery service to ensure the delivery during the early hours of the next day, available to over 20 cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Chengdu.



Meanwhile, the high-speed railway between Shaanxi and During this year's Single Day shopping spree, Xi'an, the capital city of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province, will open 57 high-speed trains per day to cope with the largest number of online orders of the year, according to China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd.The high-speed railway delivery service in Xi'an this year includes 26 cities as the major destinations for delivery, compared with last year's 12 cities.The Xi'an railway company also provides urgent delivery service to ensure the delivery during the early hours of the next day, available to over 20 cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Chengdu.Meanwhile, the high-speed railway between Shaanxi and Xinjiang has enabled the delivery to Xinjiang to be much more convenient. Since May this year, Xi'an has used its first high-speed railway each day to meet the delivery demands in Xinjiang.

