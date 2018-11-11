With pet ownership, comes responsibility

I have always found dogs (especially) to have greater freedom in China. I often see owners walking their dogs without leashes. Dogs roam free in living compounds and streets and sudden attacks by the canines - pets or strays - have always been in the news.



I have no problem with people owning pets. I have adopted rabbits and a chinchilla before and understand the importance of having a companion.



Pets need to be clean, vaccinated and well looked after. Larger pets should be on a leash when taken out. They shouldn't be allowed to run amok, create a mess and disturb others especially in living quarters. Pets are not accessories, items of decoration or a sign of wealth. They are life-long companions. Pet ownership should be taken seriously. Be it dogs or cats, the owner needs to ensure that their pets are looked after, trained and integrated into society. Pets shouldn't be purchased on the spur-of-the-moment, pampered and then dumped to become urban scavengers.



As much as some people wish to ban or limit dog ownership, it is not practical. If people are to purchase and keep dogs as pets, they will always find a way to do it. Instead, we need to guide and regulate pet ownership in addition to developing a positive pet culture for all.



We need to start from the basics. Taking dogs as an example, owners should be asked to pay a small fee to get their pet registered. Having this fee cover the cost of vaccination would help boost more people registering and ensuring all are properly protected. Pet dogs should wear identification tags. Dogs that are abandoned and left to fend for themselves should be neutered and handed over to pet centers and be open to adoption.



Breeding dogs and cats and certainly any animal should be done carefully. Too many feral cats and dogs in a place means less food and more fights. When they are left without vaccination, you can expect incidents of rabies and other diseases. We should not have a carefree attitude toward raising pets, especially dogs and cats. When living space is shared with others, having a pet requires owners to be more thoughtful - not lax.



For those who argue that strays and animals have reproductive rights, I say the debate can go on endlessly. How about the right to ensure that residents are protected from sudden attacks? Everyone has the right to live in a clean, quiet, poop and rabies-free environment.



For those who blame the strays, they should point a finger at humans who lack proper understanding of pet ownership and culture.



I've heard of recent attempts of social crediting for pet ownership. I see this as a good step to ensuring proper behavior. As "harsh" as it may seem, sometimes tough measures need to be taken for promoting a healthy and correct understanding of what pet ownership means and the responsibility that comes with it.



Educating pet owners and protecting non-pet owners' rights can be done. Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province will reinforce rules on raising dogs from November 15 through December, targeting bad habits in raising the pets, such as walking them without a leash, and unlicensed ownership. Other cities should follow suit.



The author is a freelance writer. She was born in China, raised in Australia, educated in China, Australia and France. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn