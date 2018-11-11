‘The Start of a Long Journey’ brings artworks from ‘outstanding graduates’ to Beijing

Now preparing to start their long art journeys, this semester's graduates from the country's various art academies are the future artists of China. To showcase their potential, the Central Academy of Fine Arts Art Museum in Beijing is putting these artists' works on display at a new exhibition that kicked off on Sunday.



The Start of a Long Journey features artworks from 270 "outstanding graduates" from nine art academies across China.



Getting its start in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, in 2010, the annual exhibition has been hosted in Tianjin, Xi'an and Chengdu.



Part of the academy's 100th anniversary celebrations, the exhibition aims to provide a platform and opportunities to promising young talents.



The exhibition is set to run until December 2.





