Hongkun Museum’s ‘If We Can Start Again’ exhibition showcases art of Weng Yunpeng

Visitors explore the If We Can Start Again exhibition. Photo: Courtesy of the Hongkun Museum of Fine Art

Chinese artist Weng Yunpeng is showcasing more than 20 artworks, including paintings, photographs and video works, as part of a comprehensive review of his art career at Beijing's Hongkun Museum of Fine Art.According to the exhibition's preface, the If We Can Start Again exhibition includes Weng's video work of the same name, which uses images and repeating music as a form of artistic language."I like that the word 'if' is used in the title of the new video work If We Can Start Again. It has many different possibilities. My recreations of the video work also include many possibilities," Weng said.The exhibition is scheduled to run until December 9.