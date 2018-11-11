Learning Chinese

Chat attack

flu vaccine



流感疫苗



(liúɡǎn yìmiáo)

A: The flu has been going around recently. Look how many of our coworkers are sick.



最近流感盛行,你看很多同事都感冒了。



(zuìjìn liúɡǎn shènɡxínɡ, nǐkàn hěnduō tónɡshì dōu ɡǎnmào le.)

B: I'm being especially careful. I wash my hands often and am taking vitamins. I'm worried that if I catch a cold at the office, I might take it home and pass it on to my kid.



我现在特别小心啊,经常洗手,吃维生素。担心万一在单位染上了感冒回家会传染给我的小孩。



(wǒ xiànzài tèbié xiǎoxīn a, jīnɡchánɡ xǐshǒu, chī wéishēnɡ sù. dānxīn wànyī zài dānwèi rǎnshànɡ le ɡǎnmào huíjiā huì chuánrǎn ɡěi wǒ de xiǎohái.)

A: If you are worried, you can first take him to get a flu vaccination.



你如果担心的话可以先带他去打一针流感疫苗啊。



(nǐ rúɡuǒ dānxīn dehuà kěyǐ xiān dàitā qù dǎ yìzhēn liúɡǎn yìmiáo a. )

B: I thought about it, but my kid is afraid of getting a shot. He just isn't willing to go to the hospital, it's really frustrating.



我也想,可我家孩子害怕打针,死活不肯去医院,真是发愁。



(wǒyě xiǎnɡ, kě wǒjiā háizi hàipà dǎzhēn, sǐhuó bùkěn qù yīyuàn, zhēnshì fāchóu.)





