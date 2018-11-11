Happy birthday:



It may be difficult to separate fact from fiction today. The best way to avoid someone giving you the runaround will be to take the time to carry out research and to get a second-opinion from others. Money matters will be highlighted. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 5, 10, 18.



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



The day today may turn out to be far more trying than usual. While you may be tempted to take some extra breaks, this may end up causing you even more stress as it will leave you with less time to deal with everything. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You may have to deal with someone who is extremely difficult to work with today. Although you have some ideas that you want to see implemented, it might be wiser to make concessions rather than get into an argument. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Although you are ready to take a romantic relationship to a new level, this is not really the right time for you to do so. Any attempts to bring you and that special someone closer together are highly likely to backfire by forcing you even farther apart. ✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Inspiration will hit you like a ton of bricks today. You are sure to have an extremely productive time if you take part in creative activities that require you use your imagination. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Transparency and good communication will be vital to ensuring a business deal goes as planned. A challenging situation will bring out the best in you. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Business ventures are looking up today, so feel free to take some risks. A minor health issue may end up becoming a major concern if you do not take care of it soon. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



By putting preconceived notions aside, you will be able to come up with an innovative solution to a problem that has been plaguing you for quite some time. Luck will be on your side today when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You may come across something that really captures your attention today. Go ahead and follow your instincts wherever they may lead you. You will not get anywhere unless you are willing to try something new. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You will be able to accomplish far more by working on your own today than in a group. The more people you involve in your plans, the more complicated and less efficient things are sure to become. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



If you shut yourself off from love because you are afraid of getting your heart broken, you will end up missing out on important experiences that could change your life forever. Life can be hard, but it is meant to be lived. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



The stars indicate that this is not a good time to take unnecessary risks. Play it safe today and put off any risky ventures and decisions for later down the line. ✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong today. Make sure you are well-prepared and have backup plans for your backup plans. If you need a helping hand, don't hesitate to ask others for support. ✭✭✭