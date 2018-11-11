Crossword

2018/11/11

ACROSS

  1 A guttural laugh?

  6 Oboe ancestor

 11 Across-the-pond airer

 14 Greyhound loading site

 15 Mountaintop dwelling

 16 State neighboring Fla.

 17 The forcing from a fixed position

 19 Tough thing to crack

 20 Single-masted crafts

 21 Crane part

 23 Floyd and Cleavon

 26 Fen-ish

 27 Exit

 28 Scald and cool vegetables

 30 Like Pegasus

 31 Fertilizer from bats

 32 Dim going back?

 35 "Deck the Halls" verb

 36 This puzzle's topic

 38 Tokyo, once

 39 Plea to the Coast Guard

 40 Signals with a thumbs-up

 41 Quick cut

 42 Communion plates

 44 Move sneakily

 46 Handy symbol of hard work?

 48 Simon Legree and his ilk

 49 One way you can say that?

 50 Little software program?

 52 Coal mover

 53 Disturbance of the normal position

 58 Deli sandwich

 59 Mary of "The Maltese Falcon"

 60 Third monastic hour

 61 Affirmative reply

 62 Strike hard, centuries ago

 63 Muse playing a lyre

DOWN

  1 Throw in

  2 Floral necklace

  3 Wife of Saturn

  4 Handgun sheath

  5 Ringlike islands

  6 Palms yielding starches

  7 Rope-making fiber

  8 Greek war god

  9 Beat everyone

 10 Antifreeze predecessor

 11 Extreme evictions

 12 Cheek application

 13 Vindictively tart-tongued

 18 Buck lovers

 22 Tolkien monster

 23 Tips for salespeople

 24 Arctic digs?

 25 Some surgeries

 26 Every ___ king

28 Harbor bouncers

 29 Washrooms, for short

 31 Male Fed

 33 Genius? Not even close

 34 Relatives of 33-Down

 36 Huge domed rooms

 37 ___ out a living

 41 Outlawed pitch

 43 Heavyweight legend

 44 Softest solid

 45 Picture in one's mind

 46 Driver for hire

 47 Quick on one's feet

 48 Future mushroom

 50 Vino region

 51 Moviegoers follow it

 54 Suffix with "professional"

 55 Financial portfolio part

 56 Fourth qtr. month

 57 "New" prefix

