Puzzle
ACROSS
1 A guttural laugh?
6 Oboe ancestor
11 Across-the-pond airer
14 Greyhound loading site
15 Mountaintop dwelling
16 State neighboring Fla.
17 The forcing from a fixed position
19 Tough thing to crack
20 Single-masted crafts
21 Crane part
23 Floyd and Cleavon
26 Fen-ish
27 Exit
28 Scald and cool vegetables
30 Like Pegasus
31 Fertilizer from bats
32 Dim going back?
35 "Deck the Halls" verb
36 This puzzle's topic
38 Tokyo, once
39 Plea to the Coast Guard
40 Signals with a thumbs-up
41 Quick cut
42 Communion plates
44 Move sneakily
46 Handy symbol of hard work?
48 Simon Legree and his ilk
49 One way you can say that?
50 Little software program?
52 Coal mover
53 Disturbance of the normal position
58 Deli sandwich
59 Mary of "The Maltese Falcon"
60 Third monastic hour
61 Affirmative reply
62 Strike hard, centuries ago
63 Muse playing a lyre
DOWN
1 Throw in
2 Floral necklace
3 Wife of Saturn
4 Handgun sheath
5 Ringlike islands
6 Palms yielding starches
7 Rope-making fiber
8 Greek war god
9 Beat everyone
10 Antifreeze predecessor
11 Extreme evictions
12 Cheek application
13 Vindictively tart-tongued
18 Buck lovers
22 Tolkien monster
23 Tips for salespeople
24 Arctic digs?
25 Some surgeries
26 Every ___ king
28 Harbor bouncers
29 Washrooms, for short
31 Male Fed
33 Genius? Not even close
34 Relatives of 33-Down
36 Huge domed rooms
37 ___ out a living
41 Outlawed pitch
43 Heavyweight legend
44 Softest solid
45 Picture in one's mind
46 Driver for hire
47 Quick on one's feet
48 Future mushroom
50 Vino region
51 Moviegoers follow it
54 Suffix with "professional"
55 Financial portfolio part
56 Fourth qtr. month
57 "New" prefix
Solution