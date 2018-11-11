Puzzle

ACROSS1 A guttural laugh?6 Oboe ancestor11 Across-the-pond airer14 Greyhound loading site15 Mountaintop dwelling16 State neighboring Fla.17 The forcing from a fixed position19 Tough thing to crack20 Single-masted crafts21 Crane part23 Floyd and Cleavon26 Fen-ish27 Exit28 Scald and cool vegetables30 Like Pegasus31 Fertilizer from bats32 Dim going back?35 "Deck the Halls" verb36 This puzzle's topic38 Tokyo, once39 Plea to the Coast Guard40 Signals with a thumbs-up41 Quick cut42 Communion plates44 Move sneakily46 Handy symbol of hard work?48 Simon Legree and his ilk49 One way you can say that?50 Little software program?52 Coal mover53 Disturbance of the normal position58 Deli sandwich59 Mary of "The Maltese Falcon"60 Third monastic hour61 Affirmative reply62 Strike hard, centuries ago63 Muse playing a lyreDOWN1 Throw in2 Floral necklace3 Wife of Saturn4 Handgun sheath5 Ringlike islands6 Palms yielding starches7 Rope-making fiber8 Greek war god9 Beat everyone10 Antifreeze predecessor11 Extreme evictions12 Cheek application13 Vindictively tart-tongued18 Buck lovers22 Tolkien monster23 Tips for salespeople24 Arctic digs?25 Some surgeries26 Every ___ king28 Harbor bouncers29 Washrooms, for short31 Male Fed33 Genius? Not even close34 Relatives of 33-Down36 Huge domed rooms37 ___ out a living41 Outlawed pitch43 Heavyweight legend44 Softest solid45 Picture in one's mind46 Driver for hire47 Quick on one's feet48 Future mushroom50 Vino region51 Moviegoers follow it54 Suffix with "professional"55 Financial portfolio part56 Fourth qtr. month57 "New" prefix

