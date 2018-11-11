China to improve legal services for private businesses: official

The



Suggestions by private businesses should be fully considered when drafting and reviewing laws and regulations concerning the interests of private businesses, he said, asking authorities to give an explanation on the unadopted opinions raised by private entrepreneurs.



The ministry has released a regulation requiring judicial organs at various levels to provide quality legal services and create a sound legal environment for private enterprises.



The regulation is aimed to help private businesses reduce burden, create a fair competition environment, improve law enforcement and protect the legal interests of private businesses.



Fu said the ministry will conduct standardized and transparent administrative law enforcement while abandoning arbitrary inspection, as well as overlapped examination and punishment targeting private businesses.



The ministry will also coordinate with relevant authorities to further streamline administration and delegate powers and reduce the cost of market access for private enterprises, the minister said.



It will provide the enterprises with better public legal assistance and focus on resolving disputes of private enterprises, Fu added.

