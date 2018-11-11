Chinese vice premier calls for proper settlement of trade problems with US

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He has called on both China and the United States to properly solve issues in areas including trade under the guidance of consensus reached by the presidents of the two nations.



Liu's remarks came as he met with former US Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger here in Beijing Saturday.



Hailing the important historic contribution Dr. Kissinger has made to the development of China-US ties, Liu said it is in line with the fundamental interests of both nations and peoples as well as the whole world to maintain the stability of the overall situation of China-US relations.



The two sides should properly solve issues occurred in areas including economy and trade under the guidance of the consensus reached by the two presidents and in the principle of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, Liu said.



Noting that US-China ties are of great importance, Kissinger said the relations concern the peace and prosperity of the world.



He called on both sides to enhance communication, deepen mutual understanding and effectively manage differences under current circumstances so as to realize the lasting stable development of US-China ties.



Kissinger arrived in Beijing Wednesday and left on Sunday. End item

