Kenyan double as Misoi and Muriuki win Athens Classic Marathon

Kenya's Brimin Kipkorir Misoi won the 36th Athens Classic Marathon on Sunday, clocking the 42.195-kilometer distance in two hours, 10 minutes and 56 seconds.



He missed the course record by 19 seconds set by fellow Kenyan Felix Kandie four years ago.



The next two spots were taken by Ethiopians Tiruneh Workneh Tesfa in second with a time of 2:12.52 and Azmeraw Mengistu third in 2:13.20.



Shelmith Muriuki made it a Kenyan double as she won the women's race in 2:36.46.



A record 18,750 runners from 105 countries and regions took part in the marathon, which began near the ­tumulus erected for the Greek dead from the Battle of Marathon in 490BC and ended in the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, site of the first modern ­Olympic Games in 1896.



The marathon course includes going through the small town of Mati where 99 people lost their lives in a forest fire this past summer.



According to the satirist Lucian of ­Samosata, writing over 600 years ­after the Battle of Marathon, the runner Pheidippides ran from the battlefield to ­Athens to announce news of a famous victory over the Persians, before dying of exhaustion.



French educator and historian Baron de Coubertin, creator of the modern Olympic Games, introduced the race into the first Games in Athens when it was won by the Greek water ­carrier Spiridon Louis.



